WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton Hits Record 18th Home Run In August

Giancarlo Stanton did it again. The Miami Marlins slugger blasted his 51st home run of the season Tuesday night and tied a major league record in the process.

Check out this bomb:

A rainy day cannot stop Stanton’s 51st homer in the 1st inning! Watch the @Marlins take on the Nationals live now on FOX Sports Florida! pic.twitter.com/H3iw20vJjh — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) August 29, 2017

By hitting this 18th home run in the month of August, Stanton has tied Rudy York’s mark, set during his rookie year with the Detroit Tigers in 1937. Stanton has two more games left to set the record.

Want another insane stat? Stanton now has 30 home runs in his last 48 games:

#Marlins Giancarlo Stanton has hit 30 home runs in 48 games beginning July 5. Only 16 other players in #MLB have hit 30 ALL SEASON. — Glenn Geffner (@GlennGeffner) August 29, 2017

The dude just keeps rolling and now is just 10 shy of Roger Maris’ revered mark of 61. We can talk about the other recognized home run mark another time.