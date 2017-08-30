Anthony Rizzo Cries While Presenting $3.5 Million Check to Children's Hospital

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzowas diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma as a teenager and underwent six months of chemotherapy. He has been in remission ever since, and gone on to become one of the best players and baseball, the heart and soul of the team that broke the heaviest curse in sports.

Rizzo has used his role as an athlete and survivor to affect the greater good. His latest charitable contribution was a $3.5 million gift to Lurie Hospital in Chicago to fund cancer research. The 18th floor waiting room was named in his honor and Rizzo became noticeably emotional during his speech yesterday accompanying the donation.

“This means a lot to me,” he said. “I remember sitting with my mom 10 years ago saying ‘we’re going to do this.'”

Rizzo has now given around $4 million in total to the hospital and plans to continue donating.

Powerful stuff, both for Rizzo and the brave kids fighting every day.

