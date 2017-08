The Boston Celtics – Cleveland Cavaliers blockbuster is finally done. Kyrie Irving is headed to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Isaiah Thomas’ questionable hip, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, Brooklyn’s 2018 1st round pick and Miami’s 2020 2nd round pick. It will officially be years before we know who won this trade.

Boston will send its 2020 second-round pick via Miami to Cavaliers to complete the trade, league sources said. Boston would budge no more. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2017

What a weird week. The Cavaliers apparently went radio silent for a few days while the media argued about what they wanted as “extra compensation” to make up for Isaiah Thomas’ hip. Then they finally chatted and found out the Celtics would only give up a 2nd round pick. Celtics fans may now continue burning Isaiah Thomas jerseys.