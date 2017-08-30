Dana White Says Floyd Mayweather - Conor McGregor Fight Sold 6.5 Million Pay-Per-Views

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor generated 6.5 million pay-per-view buys according to Dana White. White made the claim before the UFC’s Snoop Dogg-related programming on UFC Fight Pass. Urijah Faber was the cameraman who repeated the number for clarity.

Dave Meltzer says that would be a worldwide number which would be a record, but also mean the fight probably fell short of the 4.6 million PPV buys Mayweather – Pacquiao did in America.

Plus, that number probably doesn’t take into account what could be a boatload of buys that are going to be refunded. No matter what the “official” total is, expect someone to blame the overloaded cable systems and claim that the numbers would have been much higher if technical issues didn’t stop millions of people from being able to order the fight at all.