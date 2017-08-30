Early LaVar Ball Video: Different Era, Same Wild and Crazy Guy

LaVar Ball hasn’t always been basketball’s most famous stage dad. At one point he was just an anonymous face in the crowd. Maybe. This 2015 interview from a Chino Hills game seems to imply he’s been the same guy for a while now.

This video is so old that LaMelo looks like a child and there was a strange focus on LaVar Ball being Andre Ball‘s uncle. It’s also pre-Big Baller Brand as everyone in the section is wearing a “TEAM BALL” t-shirt. The brand wasn’t always there, but the personality behind it was.

And while we’re here, it’s a good time to point out that LaMelo Ball has allegedly grown from 6’2″ to 6’5″ which should make UCLA feel a little better about him insisting on becoming a Bruin in 2019.