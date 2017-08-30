Roundup: Hippo Saves Beast From Jaws of a Crocodile; Lowest-Rated Preseason Game in 13 Years; & Iceland's Tourism Headache

Ariel Winter … “Is Cable News Becoming The New Sports?” … 17-year old girl now the kicker on a high school football team … “Having a big butt might just be a life-saver” … woman gets life in prison after parrot witnesses murder … “Tourism Saved Iceland, but Now It’s a Headache” … want to buy Johnny Depp’s Kentucky farm house? … “Netflix Creates Weed Strains Inspired by Service’s Original Shows” …

My Fox Sports Radio show talked Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, and why the Celtics are the team to beat in the East with Kyrie Irving. Also, Richard Deitsch of SI stopped by to talk sports media. [Full 3-Hour Show; Best-of 30-Minute Podcast]

Mitch Albom made fun of safe spaces and other millennial stuff, and naturally, social media was outraged. It’s not nearly his worst work, or even close. [Free Press]

“Inside the unregulated world of recruiting consulting services.” [OC Register]

I haven’t watched much Gameday since getting into radio three years ago, but I had no idea Lee Corso was now 82. [AP]

It’s official – Chargers/Rams was the lowest-rated NFL preseason game in 13 years. [Sports Media Watch]

There’s going to be a 30-minute NFL show on twitter from Monday-Thursday at 7 pm. [SBJ]

Aaron Judge is laboring through the 2nd half of the season, so the Yankees benched him. [NYDN]

Finally got around to reading this sobering story: Death of a teenage QB. [Bleacher Report]

Hippo amazingly saves wildebeest from the clutches of a crocodile.