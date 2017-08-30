Jealous Oscar De La Hoya Slams Conor McGregor Fight as a "Fraud," Thinks He Should Stick to UFC

Almost universally, anyone who watched the Conor McGregor – Floyd Mayweather fight was impressed with the first timer’s foray into the ring. Making it to the 10th round – while taking three rounds on one judge’s scorecard – was a pretty impressive feat.

Try telling that to Oscar de la Hoya, who has been making the media rounds blasting the fight, insinuating that McGregor should stick to UFC.

Of course, De La Hoya is the promoter for the GGG/Canelo Alvarez fight in a few weeks, so he has incentive to bash one product while pumping up his own.

Still, to call the fight a fraud? It gets worse: Here, De La Hoya talks about how McGregor should stick to UFC – tell that to Conor’s back account – and that Canelo Alvarez would knock the MMA star out in one round.

Quick reminder for Oscar: McGregor landed more punches on Floyd Mayweather than Manny Pacquiao did. Yes, Mayweather fought a more defensive fight, but that doesn’t mean Pacquiao and his fists of fury weren’t relentlessly trying to attack Floyd.