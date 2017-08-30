PM Roundup: Gal Gadot, Joe Haden Released, Oxlade-Chamberlain To Liverpool

The Big Lead PM Sports Roundup, a place where Aaron Rodgers can speak his mind free from criticism.

Wonder Woman was hanging out in Israel: Gal Gadot took a break from promoting Justice League to head back to her native land.

Browns release Haden, Steelers poised to pounce: Joe Haden has been released by the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly emerged as the favorite to sign the two-time Pro Bowler.

Stop whining about the NFL’s CBA: The NFLPA keeps complaining about and ignoring the collective bargaining agreement it agreed to. Yes, it’s a terrible deal, but the players union signed off on it.

Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool: Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is headed to Liverpool after the Reds offered the Gunners £40 million for him. He had rejected a transfer to Chelsea on Tuesday. Negotiations for the 24-year-old went down to the wire of the Summer transfer window, which will close on Thursday.

Tweet of the Day:

Well, that settles that.

