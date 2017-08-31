Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner Had "Fancy Romantic Dinner" With Chandler Parsons and Hailey Baldwin

Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner keep getting spotted together out and about in Los Angeles — TMZ described this rendezvous at Craig’s as a “fancy romantic dinner” — but word has not yet leaked through the phalanx of Kardashian publicists that they’re officially dating. They were joined at dinner by Chandler Parsons and Hailey Baldwin, who have also been hanging out together with relative frequency, but “insist” they’re not romantically linked.

Not sure if I’ll be able to rest until I hear definitively one way or another about the title ascribed to these relationships.