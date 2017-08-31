NCAAF USA Today Sports

College Football Whip Around: Top Games for Week 1

College Football Whip Around: Top Games for Week 1

NCAAF

College Football Whip Around: Top Games for Week 1

USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg, Dan Wolken, and George Schroeder preview the three of the biggest games this weekend in college football, talking about Tom Herman’s debut with Texas, Alabama vs. Florida State, and Michigan (with lots of new starters and questions) playing Florida.

, , , , , , , NCAAF

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home