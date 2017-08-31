Giancarlo Stanton is in His Underwear in a Lexy Panterra Music Video

Giancarlo Stanton is so hot right now. With 30 games remaining in the Marlins season, Stanton has hit 51 home runs. While he chases Barry Bonds Roger Maris, he was able to take some time out to be used as nearly-naked eye candy in a fairly NSFW music video. Stanton plays the male version of a video vixen in an upcoming video from Lexy Panterra. [TMZ]

Lexy Panterra is famous for twerking videos. So famous that she actually threw out the first pitch at a Miami Marlins game last season. So famous that she appeared in “Boo! A Madea Halloween” and will reprise that role in “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.” Now she’s using that fame to help make Giancarlo Stanton the face of baseball. or at least the body. [IMDB]