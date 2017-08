Indiana is hosting Ohio State in Bloomington to open the 2017 college football season and the Hoosiers took an early 7-3 lead. On their opening drive, quarterback Richard Lagow found receiver Simmie Cobbs Jr., who made a ridiculous, one-handed catch.

Check this out:

Wow. What a freaking catch. That’s Odell Beckham Jr.-like.

You’ll be seeing that grab on highlight reels all season.