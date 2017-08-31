USA Today Sports

Magic Johnson Conspicuously Absent of Blame in NBA Announcement on Lakers Tampering

Magic Johnson Conspicuously Absent of Blame in NBA Announcement on Lakers Tampering

Miscellany

Magic Johnson Conspicuously Absent of Blame in NBA Announcement on Lakers Tampering

The Lakers were fined $500,000 today after GM Rob Pelinka was found to have had “prohibited expression of interest” in Paul George with the player’s agent. Here is the full statement from the NBA:

You’ll note that Magic Johnson was not named as having tampered — despite his public statement on Jimmy Kimmell — which means that if he did tamper he at least had the good sense not to leave a paper trail. This has to be considered a win for the Lakers: No loss of draft picks, and especially no prohibition on moving forward with signing Paul George in 2018.

, , , Miscellany

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home