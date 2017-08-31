Maria Sharapova Won Again and Her Peers Are Starting to Get Annoyed

Maria Sharapova beat Timea Babos (6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-1) to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. Sharapova played in Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second time in the tournament. It was another great opportunity for Sharapova to sell books and Nike outfits.

Lace, zipper and a fist pump💁🏼 pic.twitter.com/jFYg9lu3J5 — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) August 31, 2017

Meanwhile, Caroline Wozniacki, #5 in the world, was eliminated by Ekaterina Makarova. After the match Wozniacki complained about when and where she played while Sharapova, returning from a drug ban, was featured on center court.

Video: Caroline Wozniacki unhappy with US Open scheduling

Video credit: Ekstrabladet.dk pic.twitter.com/5r1JEjCuEj — CaroWozniackiNews (@CWTennis) August 31, 2017

The attention and preferential treatment Sharapova is getting is clearly not sitting well with her peers. Coco Vandeweghe thinks Sharapova’s wildcard spot should have gone to an American. Vandeweghe advanced on Wednesday, while Genie Bouchard, who has been very vocal in her criticism of Sharapova recently, was also eliminated. The more Sharapova wins, the less valid those complaints become.