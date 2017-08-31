Pete Rose Reportedly Done at Fox Sports, After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Emerged

Pete Rose will not return to Fox after allegations of a sexual relationship with an underage girl in the 1970’s recently emerged, according to a report from THR. The allegations came about during a defamation suit Rose filed against his former MLB investigator John Dowd. You can read about the allegations here.

From a content perspective, Rose had great chemistry with Kevin Burkhardt, A-Rod, and Frank Thomas during the last MLB postseason, and before this news came out he had been expected to return this Fall.

Fox Sports declined to comment for THR’s story.