Roundup: Royals GM Feuds With Adult Actress, Ronda Rousey Got Married

Nathalie Emmanuel … explosions at a chemical plant outside Houston … Flava Flav sues Chuck D … here’s a super-weird thing from Jada Pinkett and Will Smith’s sex life … the average American dad is getting older … the significance of dick jokes in Game of Thrones … a working Street Fighter II SNES cartridge is being released … Olivia Wilde’s ex spent 4 years studying why relationships fail after breakup … man claims to be vampire, beheads pigeons, drinks blood, waits for cops to arrive … Ivanka Trump OK with White House ditching equal pay rule … University of Missouri opens doors to families of students affected by Harvey … Tomi Lahren has been hired by FOX News because duh … hear the amazing stories of people spending 10’s of thousands of dollars on down payments instead of weddings … breaking: not all actors look exactly like the characters they play …

Rollie Massimino died yesterday at 82. [Washington Post]

The Royals GM officially has a feud with a porn star. [TMZ]

Kirk Ferentz took a paycut so there would be room in the budget for a staffer. [The Gazette]

Zach Orr retired, tried to return and retired again. Now he’s re-joining the Ravens as a coach which is the best possible ending. [Ravens]

Ronda Rousey got married. [ESPN]

Cameron Payne will have another foot surgery and be out 3 months. [Chicago Times]

Two months to Stranger Things season 2. Here’s a refresher.

A little brawl in a UK cinema after Mayweather – McGregor.

Vince Vaughn beats up a car in his new movie.