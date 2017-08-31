WATCH: Dallas Cowboys Unload Trucks To Help With Hurricane Harvey Relief

NFL USA Today Sports

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys joined the legion of athletes and franchise owners chipping in to help out in the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s destruction. The team’s players and coaches helped unload trucks at the Salvation Army and delivered 30,000 pieces of team apparel to be distributed to victims.

Check out some videos of these guys helping out:

On top of that, the Cowboys will be hosting a telethon in support of relief efforts Thursday night.

It’s great to see so many in sports use their platform to step up and help out in moments of crisis. We’ve already discussed J.J. Watt’s efforts to aid victims in Houston and there have been dozens of other athletes and owners who have stepped up to help.

Part of the reason I’ve always loved sports and wanted to get into this business is the sense of community that develops around teams and cities. While Hurricane Harvey is shaping up to be one of the worst, most costly disasters we’ve ever seen, the efforts of citizens to help out have been amazing to watch.

Kudos to the Cowboys and everyone else doing whatever they can to assist relief efforts.

