The Green Bay Packers hosted their welcome back lunch on Thursday where the fans could sit down and get to know the players. One fan took the opportunity to kiss Aaron Rodgers on the head. Rodgers’ reaction was incredible as was his ability to find the camera like an open receiver.

Apparently a hello just wouldn't suffice! #Packers fan kisses @AaronRodgers12 on head at Welcome Back Lunch. He plays it off perfectly. pic.twitter.com/orb85VpFp6 — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) August 30, 2017

This should make for a pretty common reaction during Packers games this season. It should also be taken as a sign that Rodgers not only tolerates, but encourages strangers to kiss his head. Right, Aaron?