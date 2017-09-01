Ezekiel Elliott Admitted To Doing Drugs In College, Says He Likes Getting Drunk

Ezekiel Elliott revealed a lot when he gave testimony during his appeal hearing in New York this week. Among other things, Elliott claimed he used drugs while at Ohio State and still likes to party and get drunk.

The Dallas Cowboys star running back is attempting to get his six-game suspension overturned, and his testimony was part of thousands of pages of documents made public on Friday. The information became public as a result of the NFL Players Association filing a petition to vacate the arbitration decision made by Harold Henderson, who has yet to rule in the case.

So, to clarify: the NFLPA is asking a federal court in Texas to vacate a decision that has not yet been rendered.

While under oath, Elliott was cross-examined by an NFL attorney, leading to the following exchange:

Elliott: I do like to party.

Attorney: And like to get drunk?

Elliott: Yes.

Attorney: You like to do drugs?

Elliott: I did in college.

Elliott is accused of assaulting former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson. During her interview with NFL investigator Kia Roberts, Thompson was asked if she ever saw Elliott using cocaine. Here is her answer:

Thompson: I did.

Roberts: Weed?

Thompson: Yes. “He’s a heavy, um, smokes a lot,” Thompson added.

Court documents also revealed a string of texts between Thompson and Elliott where she reassures him about passing a drug test he was being forced to take. She claimed he had been taking home drug tests and failing them.

We don’t know if Elliott has ever failed a drug test with the NFL, or if he failed any at Ohio State. We would have to assume somehow that information will leak out eventually.

To be fair to Elliott, he denies any wrongdoing in the assault case and was never charged. Still, the NFL has made it clear that it believes there was a domestic abuse incident, and that’s why he was suspended for six games.

As the NFLPA and Elliott fight this, it’s likely his suspension will be put on hold while it plays out in court. At this point it appears likely he’ll be on the field for Week 1.