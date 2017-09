Memphis beat Louisiana Monroe on Thursday, 37-29. Memphis took a 20-7 lead into halftime. Then to start the second-half, Tony Pollard returned the kickoff 99 yards for a score. This cost someone a lot of money.

A Memphis jeweler ran a promotion that if you bought anything during the 3 weeks leading up to Memphis’ season opener, your jewelry would be free if the Tigers scored on a kickoff to start either half. They did, so it is.