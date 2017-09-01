Les Miles Leaves ESPN Broadcast Early to Use the Bathroom

Les Miles spent the last 35+ years of his life coaching high-level football. Presumably, it’s been at least that long since he’s had to ask permission to take a bathroom break. That’s why when nature calls with the clock winding down on his ESPN debut he let his fellow coaches know he would be right back.

Hard to pick the best part of this short clip. Les repeatedly saying “I had to do it.” His fellow coaches cracking up. The sound of what must be Miles asking where the bathroom is off camera.

Les Miles has quickly become a treasure for ESPN. Earlier in the night he explained that Indiana should probably want to win the game. Let’s hope nobody offers him a coaching job.