PM Roundup: Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams Has A Girl, Wayne Rooney Charged With DUI

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where we would never slide into the DMs of Indiana’s Surrender Cobra girl.

Kendall and Blake: Are Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin actually a thing now?

Wayne Rooney popped for DUI: Police have charged 31-year-old England and Everton star Wayne Rooney with drunk driving.

A terrifying story about football and favoritism at Florida State: Christina Suggs called out academic favoritism for football players at Florida State and was possibly fired for it. She passed away after later overdosing on pills.

Kyrie introduced in Boston: The Celtics introduced Kyrie Irving to the media on Friday.

Serena has a girl: Serena Williams went in to labor on Friday and has a new baby girl.

Ian Kinsler regrets the loss of all the Justins.

In Case You Missed It On The Big Lead: Ezekiel Elliott Files a Lawsuit Against the NFL Before it Has Decided on His AppealPatrick Mahomes Closes Out the Preseason in StyleSeahawks Land Sheldon Richardson, Somehow Got Even Scarier.

Around the Sports Internet: Jon Jones had Turinabol in his system the night before UFC 214, CC Sabathia vs. Jim Rice is a fight I’d pay to watch, No surprise: Sam Darnold is your early Heisman Trophy favorite.

