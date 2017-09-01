PM Roundup: Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams Has A Girl, Wayne Rooney Charged With DUI

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where we would never slide into the DMs of Indiana’s Surrender Cobra girl.

Surrender cobra BACK pic.twitter.com/Ms1LO9L7Xs — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 1, 2017

Kendall and Blake: Are Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin actually a thing now?

Wayne Rooney popped for DUI: Police have charged 31-year-old England and Everton star Wayne Rooney with drunk driving.

A terrifying story about football and favoritism at Florida State: Christina Suggs called out academic favoritism for football players at Florida State and was possibly fired for it. She passed away after later overdosing on pills.

Kyrie introduced in Boston: The Celtics introduced Kyrie Irving to the media on Friday.

Serena has a girl: Serena Williams went in to labor on Friday and has a new baby girl.

Kinsler: "Anytime you lose a teammate, someone that's a big part of the team, as Justin and Justin and Justin were, it's a tough situation." — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) September 1, 2017

Ian Kinsler regrets the loss of all the Justins.

