Roundup: Harvey Death Toll Rises; Burning Man Irony; Lord of the Flies Controversy

Not a lawyer but this doesn’t seem like great news for President Trump …Neither does this … Broadway bandit robbing Manhattan banks blind … Keep an eye on the Kushners … Houston sports radio host performs heroic rescues … How are people going to get to Burning Man … Sweet stamps, North Korea … Seattle Times struggles to find Alabama and Mississippi … Five-year-old sets up lemonade stand for Harvey victims … Turner Field transforms for Georgia State … State Department responds to Russia … ABC TV bracing for layoffs … The Detroit Tigers abandon all hope … Low-impact workouts for the lazy-bones out there … The best television shows of 2017 … Hurricane aid may not come easy … Just one of Scott Disick’s party pads … No way to speak about some cute little babies … They really going to keep Harriet Tubman off the twenty … Maybe this asteroid hits us, who cares at this point … LeBron James was just holding Kyrie Irving back … Samsung secures self-driving permit in California … About that wild Night King theory … All-female reboot of Lord of the Flies coming … Lauren Conrad.

Call me naïve but it’s tough to realize people like this not only exist, they succeed. [WaPo]

Karl Malone’s son is an LSU O-lineman. [The Postgame]

Fantastic remembrance of a fantastic man. RIP to Jud Heathcote. [NYT]

Justin Verlander to the Astros. [MLB]

College football is back and that’s as good a reason as any to dance.

College football is back! Which has a whole lot of us unable to stand still… https://t.co/m9Jql3tHjo — Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) August 31, 2017

So glad J.J. Watt didn’t stick to sports.

The amount raised for Hurricane Harvey relief is officially more than the 2017 base salary of the 4-time All-Pro DE. pic.twitter.com/VdSFcvhEtc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 31, 2017

This happened.