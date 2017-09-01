Roundup: Harvey Death Toll Rises; Burning Man Irony; Lord of the Flies Controversy

USA Today Sports

Not a lawyer but this doesn’t seem like great news for President TrumpNeither does thisBroadway bandit robbing Manhattan banks blind … Keep an eye on the Kushners … Houston sports radio host performs heroic rescues … How are people going to get to Burning ManSweet stamps, North Korea … Seattle Times struggles to find Alabama and MississippiFive-year-old sets up lemonade stand for Harvey victims … Turner Field transforms for Georgia State … State Department responds to Russia … ABC TV bracing for layoffs … The Detroit Tigers abandon all hope Low-impact workouts for the lazy-bones out there … The best television shows of 2017 … Hurricane aid may not come easy … Just one of Scott Disick’s party pads … No way to speak about some cute little babies … They really going to keep Harriet Tubman off the twentyMaybe this asteroid hits us, who cares at this point … LeBron James was just holding Kyrie Irving backSamsung secures self-driving permit in California … About that wild Night King theory … All-female reboot of Lord of the Flies coming … Lauren Conrad.

Call me naïve but it’s tough to realize people like this not only exist, they succeed. [WaPo]

Karl Malone’s son is an LSU O-lineman. [The Postgame]

Fantastic remembrance of a fantastic man. RIP to Jud Heathcote. [NYT]

Justin Verlander to the Astros. [MLB]

College football is back and that’s as good a reason as any to dance.

So glad J.J. Watt didn’t stick to sports.

This happened.

