Cleveland Browns Have Officially Paid Brock Osweiler $16 Million to Go Away

The great Brock Osweiler experiment is over in Cleveland. DeShone Kizer is the starter and Osweiler, who still believed in himself as recently as May 24th, has been cut. Osweiler appeared in two preseason games for Cleveland, completing 12 of 22 passes for 67 yards and an interception.

The Browns did not cut the 2018 2nd round pick that came to Cleveland in the Osweiler deal.

Now for the fun part – Will Osweiler find another NFL job before Colin Kaepernick? Keeping in mind that Osweiler is so bad that one team gave up a 2nd round pick just to get him off their roster and another would rather pay him to go away than consider it a real possibility he contribute anything meaningful to their team this season.