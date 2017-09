Florida State quarterback DeAndre Francois left Saturday night’s game against Alabama late in the fourth quarter after suffering a lower-leg injury. Francois was chased down from behind by the Crimson Tide’s Ronnie Harrison on a sack. He was seen using crutches on the sideline while being helped onto a cart.

Francois on crutches getting on cart pic.twitter.com/KSiO6LA7Py — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) September 3, 2017

If this injury is as severe as it appears on first blush, it will have huge implications for the ACC and national title chases.