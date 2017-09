Excitement for college football’s first full Saturday is not limited to humans. One fox, presumably a Baylor fan, got out some nervous energy before the Bears’ game against Liberty by running some stairs at McLane Stadium.

Please enjoy my play-by-play commentary of a fox running through the stands at McLane Stadium 😂🦊 #Baylor pic.twitter.com/CNom02pu3j — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) September 2, 2017

The fox showed more athleticism and coordination than Baylor’s football team, which trails mighty Liberty, 6-0, after one quarter.