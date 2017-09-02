Indianapols Colts Trade for Jacoby Brissett, Are Very Desperate After Mismanaging QB Situation

The New England Patriots are trading quarterback Jacoby Brissett to theIndianapolis Colts in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, ESPN’s Field Yates reports. The move suggests Andrew Luck’s status is more uncertain than ever. Bringing in Brissett, a third-stringer with few game reps to his name, reeks of desperation.

But if Luck stays on the PUP list and misses the first six games of the season — the Armageddon scenario — they Colts will certainly be past desperation and onto something worse. Dealing Dorsett to the QB-rich Patriots is a heavy price to pay and, on paper, it sure looks like Belichick and the New England brass have cause to enjoy a celebratory cigar after this trade.

Brissett has a real shot to emerge as the Colts starter in Week 1 (and beyond) in a battle against the underwhelming Scott Tolzien. In short, the Colts are still looking for answers after mismanaging the position.