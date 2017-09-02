Jake Olson, USC's Blind Long Snapper, Gets In the Game

Jake Olson, USC's blind long snapper, makes his college debut and delivers the perfect snap for the XP. Touching moment at the Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/hBiDEFFhDZ — Adam Maya (@AdamJMaya) September 3, 2017

Jake Olson, USC’s blind long snapper whose story has been so inspiring to so many, saw his first game action during the final minutes of the Trojans’ victory over Western Michigan. His PAT snap was right on the money and led to a successful kick. Olson was then mobbed by his teammates in celebration.

This is anything but a regular PAT. Jake Olson, blind since age 12, just snapped for the first time in a live game. https://t.co/amyHcFoVue — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 3, 2017

The feel-good moment is the culmination of a long and powerful journey Olson and the Trojans football program have gone on together. It is appropriately dusty in here.