Jake Olson, USC's Blind Long Snapper, Gets In the Game

Jake Olson, USC's Blind Long Snapper, Gets In the Game

Jake Olson, USC's Blind Long Snapper, Gets In the Game

Jake Olson, USC’s blind long snapper whose story has been so inspiring to so many, saw his first game action during the final minutes of the Trojans’ victory over Western Michigan. His PAT snap was right on the money and led to a successful kick. Olson was then mobbed by his teammates in celebration.

The feel-good moment is the culmination of a long and powerful journey Olson and the Trojans football program have gone on together. It is appropriately dusty in here.

