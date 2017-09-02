Jim Harbaugh Sure Looks Like a Genius for Sleeping Over at Quinn Nordin's House

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh made headlines for his bizarre sleepover at Quinn Nordin’s house. And though nothing could ever happen to make a grown man having a pajama party with a teenage recruit less weird, the Wolverines coach is looking quite brilliant for the stunt.

Nordin has booted four field goals thus far as Michigan leads Florida, 26-17. A 50- and 55-yarder are among them. The importance of a competent college kicker cannot be overstated. It’s a small sample size, but Nordin looks exceptional. The 12 points he’s provided via leg are the difference right now.

All those people — like myself — who made pithy comments never mattered at all. Harbaugh’s results speak for themselves here. In hindsight, there’s really nothing most college coaches wouldn’t do in exchange for an elite kicker. Shame is temporary. Increased field goal range is priceless.