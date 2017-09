Justin Rogers, a Class of ’18 TCU quarterback commit, suffered a gruesome leg injury during a high school football game on Friday night. The senior suffered a dislocated knee and had to be carted off the field. Up to that point Rogers was 8-of-9 for 70 yards and a touchdown.

There’s video below, but it is hard to watch.

Justin Rogers injury update. He dislocated his right knee. Knee has been reset and that are on our way for an MRI. #shakeback #kslaot — KSLA News 12 Sports (@KSLASports) September 2, 2017