Texas Fans Throw Debris on Field as Tom Herman's Debut Goes Horribly Wrong

The Tom Herman era at Texas got off on the wrong foot Saturday as the Longhorns laid an egg against Maryland. After the Terrapins took possession with a 10-point lead and 3:39 remaining, the hometown crowd in Austin abandoned all hope and began throwing objects onto the field.

The game was briefly delayed. When action resumed, Maryland scored again to make it 51-34 and further enrage Longhorn hopefuls. A embarrassing home loss was certainly not what Herman was expecting — or the result expected from him.

Texas is not back in any meaningful way.

