VIDEO: Wilton Speight Throws Back-to-Back Pick-Sixes Against Florida

The Florida Gators lead the Michigan Wolverines 17-10 in the second quarter after intercepting consecutive Wilton Speight passes and turning them into defensive touchdowns. Duke Dawson grabbed the first off a deflection and raced 48 yards to the end zone, breaking an offensive lineman’s ankles in the process. CJ Henderson grabbed the second — and overthrow — and breezed 41 yards to paydirt.

Following that return, the Gators has 46 offensive yards and 89 interception return yards. Whatever works.