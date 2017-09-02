VIDEO: Wyoming Punter Tim Zaleski Whiffed

You could watch every game the rest of the season, and you might not see this happen again. pic.twitter.com/X8pUGqltbO — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 2, 2017

Poor Tim Zaleski. If he was going to go viral in his capacity as Wyoming punter, it was probably going to be because something went horribly wrong. And late in the first half against Iowa, something did go wrong. Zaleski completely whiffed on his punt attempt, affording the Hawkeyes excellent field position and an eventual touchdown.

It just goes to show you: watch enough football and you’ll see a bit of everything.