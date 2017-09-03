Cleveland Police Union Protests Player Anthem Protests, Refuses to Hold American Flag During Season Opener

The Cleveland police union announced that their members will not be holding the American flag for a pregame ceremony for the Cleveland Browns’ first game on September 10th. This is in response to several members of the Browns kneeling and praying at a preseason game during the national anthem. This decision was announced by Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Steve Loomis. Loomis said:

“The players not standing for the national anthem is offensive because of the sacrifices that people make that allows these guys to enjoy the success that they have. While they’re benefiting from protection of the flag they are kneeling in disrespect of it.”

This raises the higher question. Is a protest of the protest also disrespectful of the troops or the values which the flag represents? Or is it acceptable to protest the protesters and not take part in a national anthem ceremony before a large crowd of citizens because a small percentage of players will kneel?

This move does re-focus on what has been at the heart of these protests–conflicts between the African-American community and police departments. The protests are more directly aimed at the police members who would otherwise be attending and holding the flags.

This is not the first time that the Cleveland police Union has been at odds with the Browns organization over player actions. Back in 2014, the Union President (not Loomis at that time) demanded an apology because Andrew Hawkins of the Browns wore a “Justice for Tamir Rice” shirt before a game. The Police Chief disagreed with the Union’s demand and said no apology was necessary (and none came.) The City of Cleveland ultimately settled a claim with Tamir Rice’s family for $6 million in that case.

Loomis also sought action after Isaiah Crowell posted a graphic image on Instagram of a man slitting a police officer’s throat, last July. The Union ultimately accepted Crowell’s apology after he made a public statement and a donation to the Fallen Officers Foundation.