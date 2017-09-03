Howard University, With Cam Newton's Brother Caylin at QB, Pulled the Biggest Point Spread Upset Ever

What happened in Vegas will not stay in Vegas this time. Howard University, playing in the MEAC and in the FCS division, stunned UNLV 43-30 on Saturday night. Howard was led by Caylin Newton, Cam’s younger brother, and they won a game where they were a 45 point underdog at kickoff.

According to RJ Bell, this was the largest point spread upset ever, and relegated Liberty winning at Baylor to the second-most shocking result of the day.

ESPN Stats & Info also had it as the largest upset by FPI of the last decade.

Howard had a 1.2% chance to beat UNLV, that's now the biggest FPI upset in the last 10 years pic.twitter.com/rqQwcqGlQR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 3, 2017

Of course, it’s likely we are underestimating just how much-improved Howard is with Caylin Newton at QB and he’s got pretty good football genes judging by his older brother (Newton was making his first start, as a freshman).

Howard got $600,000 from UNLV to show up for the game, as long as they brought the band along with them

Howard (+45) beat@UNLV for greatest point spread upset in history. UNLV paid them $600K as long as band showed up. Detail from @ByBerkowitz pic.twitter.com/iPPnNlm9d2 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2017

There are plenty of differing amounts being thrown out about how much a person would have won by wagering on the money line for Howard, though we haven’t actually heard-yet-that anyone did that (it wasn’t offered as a money line in Vegas but was available at some offshores).

Howard had gone 3-19 over the last two seasons playing in the MEAC. It was former Virginia coach Mike London’s debut as head coach for the Bisons. Nowhere to go but down after this shocker. Here’s the celebration: