Jim Mora's Hot Seat is Scorching, But His $11 Million Buyout is a Flame-Retardant Suit

Jim Mora’s descent at UCLA hasn’t stopped at mediocrity. The Bruins coach is showing fans that this elevator is capable of going below the surface and hurtling toward hell.

Despite last year’s 4-8 campaign, there was some hope for relevancy coming into this year. Talented and mercurial quarterback Josh Rosen was a big part of that. Vegas installed UCLA as 5.5-point favorites against Texas A&M — a line that quickly looked ridiculous as the Aggies stormed out to a 38-10 halftime lead.

Rosen, toiling behind a dreadful offensive line, was subjected to hits from all sides. When he was able to get throws off, they fell harmlessly to the Rose Bowl turf (9 for 23, 114 yards). Texas A&M then came up with a strip sack on the Bruins’ first possession of the second half.

The fat lady has sung. This one is over. The only intrigue left is just how lopsided the final score will be.

The pessimists in Pasadena have broken out the “Fire Mora” chants, and rightfully so. He’s followed up back-to-back 10-win seasons by winning just 12 of the last 26. Nothing on display Sunday night suggests UCLA’s season will get much brighter. Victory may be keeping Rosen away from a stretcher.

Mora, already on a hot seat, will wake up tomorrow on one hotter than the sun. But he’ll probably be more comfortable than one would expect considering the circumstances — thanks to the $11 million buyout he’ll collect should he be dismissed at season’s end (or before).

If UCLA wants to make a change, it will be costly. That hefty buyout should serve as a flame-retardant suit, oddly comforting for Mora as the world burns around him.

This, of course, won’t make Bruins feel any better. There’s an air of hopelessness now. Exploring greener, non-Mora pastures feels especially prudent. But it’s not a simple cut-and-run job.

The Texas A&M torching is likely a sign of things to come. The burn will likely be prolonged and painful. And uncomfortable for all involved.