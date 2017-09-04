Roundup: 10-Year Anniversary of Gossip Girl; Josh Rosen is a Legend; & Leonardo DiCaprio as the Joker?

Greer Grammer, daughter of the actor Kelsey … Steely Dan co-founder dies at 67 … swarms of flying ants in Detroit last week … a fantasy-themed sports restaurant is coming to Richmond, Virginia … the Joker movie could have Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips and Leonardo DiCaprio … “There are Roads in Australia that are So Boring they Have Trivia Signs to Keep Drivers Alert” … it’s now “sexist” if you ask your girlfriend’s dad to marry her, Cosmo claims … this “truth about journalists” humor piece would be funny if it wasn’t mostly true … awesome read on the 10-year anniversary of Gossip Girl starting on CW … broke millennials are borrowing their parents gaudy clothes from the 1990s …

Why would anyone be surprised at this? The Marlins are on pace to lose $50 million. Of course Derek Jeter and the new owners will reduce payroll. [Herald]

Josh Rosen and the Bruins trailed 44-10. You know what happened next. Yes, it’s still incredible. [OC Register]

Life lessons from time spent on the offensive line. [Football Scoop]

Jets fans should read this Sam Darnold piece. Also, operation tank is going swimmingly. [NY Post]

The Pelicans get more bad news on the heels of Solomon Hill’s injury: Rookie Frank Jackson broke his foot, will be out a few months. [NOLA.com]

Creed 2 teaser does a good job of teasing. Dolph Lundgren is 59, he can’t fight.

Tim Hardaway turned 51 last week. He was a GIF dream before GIFs existed.

Speaking of crossovers, hope you had a great weekend.