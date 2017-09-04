Bill Belichick Explains Trades: "if you want to get something you have to give up something"

Bill Belichick traded backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts over the weekend in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. During a press conference over the weekend Belichick explained his thought process regarding the trade. He also captured the very essence of the idea of a trade.

Here’s the transcript if you can’t sit through that entire video. Via Patriots.com:

Q: What went into the decision to trade Jacoby Brissett? BB: To acquire Dorsett. Q: Was that a tough move given the toughness and some of the things that Jacoby showed you as a rookie? BB: Well, if you want to get something you have to give up something. That’s what trades are.

We need a coffee table book of Bill Belichick explaining things in their most basic terms. We also need to remind Belichick of how trades work when he attempts to send damaged goods to other teams.