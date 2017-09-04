Ezekiel Elliott Said Tiffany Thompson Sent Him Screengrabs of Her Texts with Lucky Whitehead

We still await word on Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal with Harold Henderson. While we wait, bits and pieces continue to emerge from the testimony given to the NFL during the course of the investigation. One of those published by the Dallas News references Lucky Whitehead, the former Dallas Cowboy player who was cut this offseason after being wrongfully identified as being arrested.

According to testimony given by Ezekiel Elliott, Tiffany Thompson sent text messages to Elliott after the game against Pittsburgh last year, showing conversations and a hotel receipt with Lucky Whitehead.

Elliott: So, like I mentioned before, when Tiffany saw me doing well or just doing well without her, she did not like that and she would go through any measure to kind of ruin my moment or ruin what’s going on, and so particularly this moment was — after we had a big win verse the Steelers, and I had a very good game, and while I’m boarding the plane from Pittsburgh to Dallas, I received like 15 texts from an unknown number, and the texts were screen shots of text messages between Tiffany and one of my current teammates that play with me for the Cowboys. And then there was a picture of a hotel reservation which had her name and also his name on it. Basically, her telling me that she slept with one of my teammates the previous week while we were in Cleveland. Q. How did that make you feel? Elliott: Pissed off.

Thompson was also asked about her relationship with Whitehead by NFL investigator Kia Roberts, the same investigator that reportedly recommended no discipline after interviewing Thompson. According to the Dallas News, Thompson said of Whitehead, “[h]e and I started talking over social media. We weren’t really dating. Ezekiel found out, and I blocked Lucky from my phone.”