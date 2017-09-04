Shimmying Tennessee Volunteers Fan Is As Entertaining As Anything You'll Ever See

Tennessee showed signs of life with a touchdown drive to cut Georgia Tech’s lead to 21-14. One Volunteers fans — who had precious little to celebrated up until this moment — showed his appreciation by breaking out some compelling dance moves. Shimmy, shimmy, shimmy. Shimmy, shimmy, shake. Truly how a champion of life moves his body.
Latest Leads
1hr
5hr
Ezekiel Elliott Said Tiffany Thompson Sent Him Screengrabs of Her Texts with Lucky Whitehead
Lucky Whitehead is still part of the story.
9hr
Kevin Sumlin's Collapse Is On An Accelerated Pace This Year
Usually, Texas A&M’s collapses take longer to unfold.
13hr
13hr
LaVar Ball's Reality Show Retained 10% of It's Facebook Audience From 1st to 2nd Episode
Biggest ratings drop ever.
15hr
Roundup: 10-Year Anniversary of Gossip Girl; Josh Rosen is a Legend; & Leonardo DiCaprio as the Joker?
Where sports fans start their day.
1d
1d
Comments