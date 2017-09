Alabama has the classiest fans in sports pic.twitter.com/2tko8WSCjo — BarstoolFSU (@FSU_Barstool) September 4, 2017

This video, shared by Barstool’s Florida State account this afternoon, appears to show an Alabama fan wrestle a woman to the ground during a fight in the concourse at Alabama-Florida State in Atlanta on Saturday. It goes without saying that this behavior is totally unacceptable and hopefully the fan in this video was arrested for what he did.

This was not the only fan fight at the game:

After watching the tape, this was the best fight FSU put up all night pic.twitter.com/fNT6A97TKZ — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) September 3, 2017

Here’s another angle of what appears to be the same incident in the stands:

