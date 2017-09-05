MLB USA Today Sports

Aaron Judge Spotted at U.S. Open With Recent Michigan Grad

Aaron Judge Spotted at U.S. Open With Recent Michigan Grad

MLB

Aaron Judge Spotted at U.S. Open With Recent Michigan Grad

Aaron Judge has been in a little bit of a slump at the plate recently, but he didn’t let that keep him on house arrest during Labor Day weekend. Judge was spotted at the U.S. Open with a mystery girl by SI’s Jimmy Traina, which the New York Post later identified as recent Michigan grad Jen Flaum.

The Post did not have any details on the extent of their relationship, but did note that it appeared that Flaum recently had primo seats at Yankee Stadium that may or may not have been compliments of Judge.

I got 99 problems but A. Judge ain't one

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

MIA for the week

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

22!!

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

But I don't wanna graduate 😩

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

Still Here

A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on

, , MLB

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home