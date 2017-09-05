Aaron Judge Spotted at U.S. Open With Recent Michigan Grad

Aaron Judge has been in a little bit of a slump at the plate recently, but he didn’t let that keep him on house arrest during Labor Day weekend. Judge was spotted at the U.S. Open with a mystery girl by SI’s Jimmy Traina, which the New York Post later identified as recent Michigan grad Jen Flaum.

Aaron Judge at the US Open. pic.twitter.com/PNViY2kfoj — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 2, 2017

The Post did not have any details on the extent of their relationship, but did note that it appeared that Flaum recently had primo seats at Yankee Stadium that may or may not have been compliments of Judge.

I got 99 problems but A. Judge ain't one A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

MIA for the week A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Aug 14, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

22!! A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on May 28, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

But I don't wanna graduate 😩 A post shared by Jen Flaum (@jflaumy) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT