Blake Griffin Went to a Beach With Kendall Jenner, Wore Jeans in 90-Degree Weather

Blake Griffin Went to a Beach With Kendall Jenner, Wore Jeans in 90-Degree Weather

Blake Griffin Went to a Beach With Kendall Jenner, Wore Jeans in 90-Degree Weather

Blake Griffin was photographed at the beach in Malibu over the weekend. Kendall Jenner was there. It was in the high 90’s. Blake Griffin wore jeans. He was also with Kendall Jenner again. But more importantly he wore jeans to the beach on a 98-degree day. [TMZ]

