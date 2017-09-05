Ezekiel Elliott 6-Game Suspension Upheld

USA Today Sports

Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension has been upheld by arbitrator Harold Henderson, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter report. Given that the NFLPA preemptively filed a federal lawsuit even before this ruling, this story is still not over.

