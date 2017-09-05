Ezekiel Elliott 6-Game Suspension Upheld

Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension has been upheld by arbitrator Harold Henderson, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter report. Given that the NFLPA preemptively filed a federal lawsuit even before this ruling, this story is still not over.
Latest Leads
1hr
WATCH: Bobby Wood Rescues United States With Late Goal To Tie Honduras
The U.S. just got SO lucky.
2hr
Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Red Sox Stealing Signs Using Apple Watch
As always, Twitter was awesome after Red Sox cheating news was broken.
4hr
PM Roundup: Taylor Swift, Hurricane Irma, T.O. On 'Dancing With The Stars'
Taylor Swift, Terrell Owens on “Dancing With The Stars” and Hurricane Irma causing all sorts of sports problems.
4hr
Blind USC Long-Snapper Jake Olson Named Pac-12 Special Teams Player Of The Week
USC’s blind long snapper was more than deserving of the award.
5hr
5hr
Lonzo Ball Will Be On Fuller House Season 3
Weird casting decision.
6hr
Hurricane Irma Could Postpone Miami Dolphins-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game, Teams Don't Want to Lose Bye Week
Will the NFL move the location or just postpone the game outright?
6hr
Taylor Swift To Reportedly Perform At Halftime Of College Football National Championship
Taylor Swift and college football? Yep.
7hr
TheBigLead Live! College Football Extravaganza
Send us your questions.
Comments