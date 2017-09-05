Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 1: Look to Kevin White and Kendall Wright

For most of us, we are now done with our Fantasy Football drafts (yes, I have one tomorrow night). If you drafted before this last weekend, then you may still need to make a move to resolve an injury issue or replace a player who was cut unexpectedly.

Here are our waiver wire recommendations. As in past years, I look at data available on CBS Sports. Only players who are owned in less than 70% of all leagues are included in the waiver wire, and I include a range of ownership percentages to account for differing league sizes and depths.

QUARTERBACKS

Average and Shallow Leagues: Sam Bradford (38%) vs New Orleans is your matchup play if you were caught with Andrew Luck before the news got worse, or you were hoping for Jameis Winston, and now his status is in doubt due to Hurricane Irma.

Deep Leagues and Start-2 QB Leagues: Deshone Kizer (17%) vs. Pittsburgh, has slipped below the radar after earning the Browns job this preseason. While you can expect some growing pains, he is going to provide rushing production that establishes a floor that, putting him in low-end QB2 territory. I’ve got him as the 20th QB in my early draft of weekly rankings (I’ll release the full rankings Thursday).

Trevor Siemian (14%) vs the Chargers is my other starting recommendation among guys likely available in most leagues.

RUNNING BACKS

Most starters and top backups are taken. However, Jacquizz Rodgers (69%) should be a low-end RB2 at Miami. Of course, you have to monitor the Hurricane news but he is the only solid starting option likely still on the waiver wire.

Average and Shallow Leagues: CJ Prosise (57%) at Green Bay is a desperation start in PPR leagues. Rex Burkhead (39%) is worth a stash-and-watch since you never know what the Patriots are going to do, and recent reports on Mike Gillislee have not been glowing.

Giovani Bernard (32%) vs BAL is floating out there and likely to play a role as a low-end flex, as we see just how heavily the Bengals will lean on Joe Mixon.

Deep Leagues: Charles Sims (31%) at MIA is in the same boat as Rodgers. If the game is played, he becomes a PPR Flex option. Shane Vereen (20%) at DAL is lurking as a guy also likely to get some decent PPR production in a key divisional matchup right out of the gate.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Average and Shallow Leagues: The Cameron Meredith injury happened a week ago Sunday, so we haven’t really seen how it will shake out (though the Bears did release veteran Victor Cruz). I’ve got Kevin White (45%) as my top option there, while Kendall Wright (42%) is also now worth rostering. (I snagged White for $1 at auction as my WR5 the day the injury happened.) It’s a good matchup in week 1 also, I’ve got White as a WR3 starting option, and Wright also as a potential start this week.

If for some reason Adam Thielen (68%) you should also pick him up, and he is a good start in week 1 against the Saints.

Corey Davis (68%) vs OAK should be worth a roster spot, and we get to find out how the receivers in Tennessee look against the Raiders.

Deep Leagues: ROBBY ANDERSON (33%) at BUF is the best of the Jets’ depleted options. Don’t forget about Mike Williams (14%) who is still out, but came off the PUP list and should get into game action earlier than originally thought for the Chargers.

Want some flyers? Paul Richardson

Marquis Goodwin (5%) vs CAR is starting opposite Pierre Garcon and is going to make some big plays but be a boom/bust guy weekly. We saw how guys like Taylor Gabriel were productive in Shanahan’s offense a year ago.

TIGHT END

Average and Shallow Leagues: Austin Hooper (59%) closed strong in the Super Bowl and should continue to improve, and is sleeper to be a top 12 TE.

I had Jack Doyle (68%) ranked higher, but concerns over Andrew Luck missing a month plus have knocked him down a bit. Still worth rostering.

Deep Leagues: Zach Miller (9%) has been productive when healthy, and gets a good matchup vs ATL. CJ Fiedorowicz (20%) slips down everyone’s list but is a fall back option if you need a week 1 starter.

OVERALL