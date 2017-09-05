NFL Network Weekend Lineup Includes New Saturday Studio Show

With football very imminently upon us, an NFL Network spokesperson has confirmed to The Big Lead that the following crews will be in place during their weekend studio shows this year:

Good Morning Football: Weekend is a new show, debuting this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be hosted by Colleen Wolfe and include Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo as analysts.

Last year the Sunday show starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on Sundays was called NFL GameDay First; it’ll now be packaged into the later NFL GameDay Morning show and include Wolfe, Robinson, Garafolo, and Steve Smith Sr.

After that, the crew from last year — Rich Eisen, Michael Irvin, Marshall Faulk, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci — is intact, with Steve Smith Sr. on through a satellite through 11 (note that Irvin is presently under investigation under the league’s personal conduct policy).

During the games, Rhett Lewis, Terrell Davis, Heath Evans, Patrick Claybon, Daniel Jeremiah, and Bucky Brooks will be on. Beginning at 7:30, it’ll be Cole Wright and Steve Mariucci. After all the games are done (at 11:30 p.m. ET) it’ll be Chris Rose, LaDainian Tomlinson, and Deion Sanders.

For the Saturday show, NFL Network is seeking to have big appeal to the portion of the population that are NFL die hards, while virtually all other networks are focused on college football coverage.

