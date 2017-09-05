Peter Uihlein Celebrates Web.com Tour Win with Chelsea Gates

Peter Uihlein earned his PGA Tour card for next season with a win at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. Uihlein had been spending most of his time on the European Tour, where he has one career win. Uihlein finished in the top 10 three times across the pond this past season and also finished tied for fifth at the Puerto Rico Open.
Uihlein is dating Chelsea Gates, a former TV personality and 120 Sports host, who appears to spend most of her time teaching yoga these days. Gates was on hand for Uihlein’s big win that secured his PGA Tour card on Sunday.
So so so proud of my guy. All these boys work so hard out there….but nobody deserved this more than you. I've never been so overwhelmingly happy and so overwhelmingly anxious at the same time. I love you babe. Before this W, after this W and everything in between. #ToldYou28WouldBeGreat #HappyBirthday ❤️ Hey @benhayes78 – you killed it too! Couldn't be prouder of you two. Hey @jparsonsgolf Thanks for all you do too!!
