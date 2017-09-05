Phil Mickelson Gets Advice from a Young Fan, Says "You Can Caddy for Me Anytime."

Phil Mickelson is one of the most well-liked guys on the PGA Tour and an interaction Lefty had with a young fan during the Dell Technologies Championship is one of the many reasons that is true.
After his drive missed the fairway, Mickelson asked a young fan if he would go for it or lay up. The kid quickly responded with, “If I could hit my 3-wood 260, I probably would.”
Mickelson said, “I like the way you think,” and did just that. He then told the fan, “Riley, you can caddy for me anytime.”
Phil is the best #wininchicago pic.twitter.com/6yHSq15ikK
— Red Avett (@redavett101) September 4, 2017
That’s why we love Phil.
