Phil Mickelson Gets Advice from a Young Fan, Says "You Can Caddy for Me Anytime."

Phil Mickelson is one of the most well-liked guys on the PGA Tour and an interaction Lefty had with a young fan during the Dell Technologies Championship is one of the many reasons that is true.

After his drive missed the fairway, Mickelson asked a young fan if he would go for it or lay up. The kid quickly responded with, “If I could hit my 3-wood 260, I probably would.”

Mickelson said, “I like the way you think,” and did just that. He then told the fan, “Riley, you can caddy for me anytime.”

That’s why we love Phil.