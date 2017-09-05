PM Roundup: Taylor Swift, Hurricane Irma, T.O. On 'Dancing With The Stars'

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which Taylor Swift definitely didn’t know was trouble when it walked in.

Irma causing sports problems: Hurricane Irma looks like it will make landfall somewhere in Florida this weekend and is currently a Category 5 storm. Here’s the long list of college football games that could be impacted by it.

T.O. to DWTS: Terrell Owens will be on this season of “Dancing With The Stars.” Given the long history of athletes doing well on the show, I’d probably an early favorite.

A Plumlee was arrested for possession: Atlanta Hawks center Miles Plumlee was arrested for criminal possession of marijuana on Shelter Island, New York late last month. No word on whether or not he tried to convince cops he was one of his other 12* brothers.

*There may or may not be 12 Plumlee brothers

An American with a chance at the U.S. Open: Could Sam Querrey win the U.S. Open? Probably not. An American man has not won a Grand Slam title since 2003. The 29-year-old has a shot but, let’s be real, it’s probably not going to happen.

Tweet of the Day:

Loved meeting @CharlieSheen — someone truly unafraid to be himself! (And yes, I did get a hit off the Wild Thing.) 😏 💪 ⚾ #FOD @MABCelebrity pic.twitter.com/aoI9LFDODv — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) September 4, 2017

Aw, the two crazy people made friends!

In Case You Missed It On The Big Lead: Taylor Swift To Reportedly Perform At Halftime Of College Football National Championship, VIDEO: Ryen Russillo Addresses Arrest and Suspension in Show Opener, The Big Lead Top 25: Virginia Tech Comes Flying in From Top Rope, 4 Fun Things About New Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta.

Around the Sports Internet: Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi’s son committed to USC for baseball, FIFA 18’s player ratings are starting to trickle out, Tyrod Taylor has been cleared to start Week 1 for the Buffalo Bills.

Song of the Day: