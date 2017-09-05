Roundup: Philip Rivers Has the Best Commute to Work; Watch a Woman Pull a Gun at Walmart; & NY Daily News Sold

Emily Ratajkowski … no, I will not be trying Chipotle-infused fried chicken wings” … the NY Daily News has been sold … the Harvey stories keep getting worse: “Missing volunteer pulled from Cypress Creek” … i’ll let you know when I get in a Leo DiCaprio volleyball game in Malibu … this is the opposite in sports – fans only forget the misses … “Google reveals the top things people want to find out ‘How to’ do” … there’s no way this sword is from the ancient times, right? … terrific profile on the creator of ‘Orange is the New Black’ and ‘Weeds‘ …

Yes, the Steelers have a great chance to get to the Super Bowl. You could argue they’re the 3rd best team in the NFL. [Post-Gazette]

I like the TJ Ward signing by the Bucs. He’ll add toughness to that secondary. [AP]

The Chargers built an awesome mobile QB room for Philip Rivers and his commute from San Diego to LA. There’s no way he’ll regularly do it in 1 hour, 18 minutes. [Union Tribune]

What a rough weekend for college football in Texas. Between the Longhorns, Bears and Aggies … [Express News]

Good recap of the on-off nature of the Justin Verlander trade to the Astros. [Detroit Sports Rag]

There’s never been loyalty in sports, whether it’s from team-to-player or player-to-team. It’s all heightened by social media, and the rings nonsense. [The Ringer]

A shoving match between moms leads to someone pulling a loaded gun at a Michigan Wal-mart.

Scientists have revealed Uranus "opens and closes" to let out solar wind.#9News pic.twitter.com/SwJSWLQi95 — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 2, 2017

Your 5th grader will find this funny.